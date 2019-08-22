ITC Drops Probe Into Apple Imports, Citing Qualcomm Deal

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 6:44 PM EDT) -- The International Trade Commission has announced that it’s pulling the plug on a year-and-a-half-long investigation Qualcomm requested into Apple imports, tying off another dispute between the tech titans in the wind-down of their global patent war. In a notice set for publication Friday, the commission terminated the probe “based upon settlement,” referring to the two companies’ widely publicized ceasefire in May that called off their years-long battle over Qualcomm's patent-licensing practices. The two have been battling around the globe for roughly two years over Qualcomm's practice of requiring companies that assemble iPhones and iPads to pay for both its cellular network-accessing...

