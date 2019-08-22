Rep. Asks Ad Firm To Cede Docs For NRA Tax-Exempt Inquiry

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 5:44 PM EDT) -- An Illinois congressman has asked the National Rifle Association's former advertising agency Ackerman McQueen to provide documents to review the NRA’s tax-exempt status following media reports detailing examples of alleged self-dealing and deceptive billing practices. Rep. Brad Schneider, a Democrat and a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, sent a letter Tuesday asking Ackerman McQueen CEO Revan McQueen to provide documents drafted or sent to former NRA President Oliver North relating to allegations of misconduct and the organization’s tax-exempt status. “The American public deserves to know whether tax-exempt organizations are operating according to their intended social welfare purpose, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS