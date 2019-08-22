Trump Tariffs Impede Economic Growth, Budget Agency Says

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 9:47 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration's many tariffs will likely slow economic growth over the next decade, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said in a new report, rebutting the president's claim that his trade strategies have provided a jolt to the U.S. economy. In a report published on Wednesday, the CBO projects that by 2020 the tariffs will reduce gross domestic product by about 0.3% and household income by $580. According to the CBO, these effects will fade over time, with the office estimating that by 2029 the tariffs will lower GDP by 0.1%. "On balance, CBO expects trade barriers to reduce U.S. output....

