Philly School District Didn't Get To Show Evidence, Panel Says

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 6:48 PM EDT) -- The School District of Philadelphia must be given the chance to show it didn't target commercial properties in a tax assessment drive in violation of the state constitution's uniformity clause, a Pennsylvania appeals court said Thursday. The Philadelphia School District must get a chance to show it didn't violate the state constitution's uniformity clause, a Pennsylvania appeals court ruled. (AP) A three-judge panel of the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania found that the Court of Common Pleas of Philadelphia lacked the requisite evidence to determine if the school district's use of a monetary threshold to identify properties for assessment appeals ran counter...

