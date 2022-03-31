Journalist Wants Ex-Colombian Prez's Suit Out Of Fla.

By Carolina Bolado (March 31, 2022, 7:43 PM EDT) -- A journalist asked a Florida judge Thursday to toss former Colombian president Álvaro Uribe Vélez's defamation claims against him, arguing that the suit belongs in Colombia, where the former president faces the reputational harm he alleges. In a hearing conducted on Zoom, attorney Giselle Girones said everything about the dispute between the ex-president and her client, journalist Daniel Coronell, is centered in Colombia, where access to evidence and witnesses are located and where the article at the heart of the case was published. The only thing tying the case to Florida is Coronell's residency in Miami, but that does not make...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS