Calif. Justices To Hear GOP Suit Over Trump Tax Return Law

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 7:23 PM EDT) -- A challenge to California’s new law requiring President Donald Trump and other candidates for the state’s 2020 primary contest to release tax returns before their names can appear on the ballot will be heard by California’s highest court. In a unanimous decision Wednesday, the California Supreme Court agreed to hear a petition from the California Republican Party to block S.B. 27, a law signed July 30 by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. The suit is one of several, including one from Trump and his campaign, that have been filed in the last month asserting the tax return law is unconstitutional. The law...

