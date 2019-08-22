Deal Reached In Anixa Repriced-Stock Suit In Chancery

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 4:13 PM EDT) -- Anixa Biosciences Inc. has reached a proposed settlement instituting governance changes to resolve claims that its directors downpriced stock options held by insiders in 2017 while delaying a new patent award announcement that bumped up option values, according to filings late Wednesday in Delaware Chancery Court. The stipulated settlement would bring an end to a derivative suit filed last year by stockholder Thomas S. Howland Jr. against Anixa directors in place at the time of the repricing, claiming that they breached their fiduciary duty and were unjustly enriched in the process. Under the proposed settlement, which the court will consider at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS