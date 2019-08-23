7th Circ. Says FTC's $5M Restitution Award Can't Stick

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 5:39 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has tossed a $5.2 million restitution award the Federal Trade Commission won in a case against an allegedly deceptive credit monitoring service, overturning precedent to find that the statute the agency sued under doesn't authorize such an award. The restitution award came as part of a summary judgment order that a lower court entered in the FTC's case against Credit Bureau Center LLC and company owner Michael Brown, brought under Section 13(b) of the Federal Trade Commission Act. But that "forward-facing" statute authorizes only injunctive relief for ongoing or prospective harm, and restitution remedies past conduct, so the...

