Ind. Abortion Clinic Can Stay Open During Licensing Suit

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 6:52 PM EDT) -- An Indiana abortion clinic can stay open without a license while it continues to litigate allegations that certain state regulatory inquiries imposed an undue burden under its clinic licensing laws because the clinic is likely to win that claim, the Seventh Circuit said Thursday. A three-judge panel allowed a lower court’s preliminary injunction against Indiana in a suit brought by Whole Woman’s Health Alliance to stay in place, but with tweaks so the state can continue to enforce its legitimate interest in licensing abortion clinics. The nonprofit clinic, which sought to provide medical abortions in South Bend, Indiana, is not wholesale...

