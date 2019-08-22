Walmart Adds Former Capital One Atty To Legal Team

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 5:05 PM EDT) -- Walmart has grown its legal department with the hire of a former Capital One attorney, according to a Thursday announcement, an appointment that builds on other recent law additions at the retailer. Joe Rodriguez has already started in his role as lead counsel of financial services, Walmart said. Previously, he was vice president of compliance at Capital One Financial Corp. Also on Thursday, the company said Emma Waddell, who most recently was SunTrust Banks Inc.'s executive vice president and chief compliance officer, will also join its global governance team when she starts next month as vice president of financial services compliance....

