Disney Toy Patent Challenge Too Vague To Review, PTAB Says

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 7:29 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board said Wednesday that it would not review Disney's challenge to an interactive toy patent, saying the disputed claims are too ambiguous to be properly reviewed. With a panel that included U.S. Patent and Trademark Office deputy director Laura Peter, who was appointed to the post late last year, the PTAB denied Disney's request for inter partes review of an Interactive Toybox LLC patent that the media giant was accused of infringing. The board said that the meaning of the term "frequency modulation" in a claim in the patent was unclear. Disney had argued that it referred...

