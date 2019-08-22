ITC Will Pursue Tariff Probe Of Imported Wind Towers

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 6:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission on Thursday said there's evidence that U.S. manufacturers of utility-scale wind towers are being harmed by unfairly cheap imports from government-subsidized foreign producers and that the agency will now determine whether to slap tariffs on them. By a 3-0 vote, with two of the ITC's five commissioners abstaining, the commission said there's “a reasonable indication” that U.S wind tower manufacturers are being “materially injured” by imports from Canada, Indonesia, Korea and Vietnam allegedly sold “at less than fair value” and subsidized by the Canadian, Indonesian and Vietnamese governments. That means the U.S. Department of Commerce will...

