Fund Seeks $83M For Chinese Co.'s Alleged Bond Default

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 6:03 PM EDT) -- A Chinese milk powder and chemicals company has defaulted on its short-term bond payments and now owes an Asia-focused hedge fund $83 million for the fund's full investment plus interest, the hedge fund told a New York state court. China-based Reward Science and Technology Industry Co. Ltd. failed to make payments on its subsidiary's senior notes, for which it was the guarantor, hedge fund BFAM Asian Opportunities Master Fund LP said Wednesday. The hedge fund, which is managed by Hong-Kong based BFAM Partners Ltd., said Reward Science and Technology now must repay over $77 million in principal and $6 million in...

