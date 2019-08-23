USI Suit Claiming Spilled Secrets Can't Fly In Pa., Insurer Says

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 5:23 PM EDT) -- Insurance provider Brown & Brown Inc. told a Pennsylvania federal judge on Thursday that a lack of any clear link to the Keystone State doomed a lawsuit accusing one of its executives of violating confidentiality provisions of his employment agreement when he jumped ship from rival USI Insurance Services. While Brian Bark is accused of sharing information about a proprietary USI software system during two meetings at B&B's offices in Massachusetts and Connecticut, Bark and his new employer argued in a court filing that "None of the events or omissions that give rise to plaintiff's claims occurred in Pennsylvania." Instead, Bark...

