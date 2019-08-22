Aegerion Pharma's Ex-CEO Objects To Ch. 11 Plan

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 8:40 PM EDT) -- The ex-CEO of Aegerion Pharmaceuticals filed objections to the company’s Chapter 11 plan Thursday, saying he and other former executives were disenfranchised by the plan’s “gerrymandered” creditor categories. Marc Beer told a New York bankruptcy court that his and other executives’ claims for coverage under Aegerion’s insurance had been lumped in with the claims of lenders who had already agreed to the plan. The purpose, he said, was to dilute the executives’ voting power. “The debtors have engineered a classification scheme not based on the similarity of claims but, instead, designed to ensure confirmation of the amended plan,” he said....

