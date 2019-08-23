Tribal Lender, TransUnion Violated FCRA: Fla. Suit

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 4:46 PM EDT) -- A Florida woman has filed a complaint removed Thursday to federal court claiming that the California-based Iipay Nation of Santa Ysabel and its online lending company violated the Fair Credit Reporting Act by obtaining a consumer report from TransUnion under false pretenses to target her for high-interest loans. Ztoria Jones claims that the tribe’s lending business, Sierra Financial LLC, which operates the Sierra Lending website, requested a consumer report on her from TransUnion in December “by falsely claiming that the information was needed for ‘insurance underwriting’ purposes,” when it was actually used to help generate leads for loans targeting “financially desperate”...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS