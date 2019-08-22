Nightclub Not Covered For Shooting Suits, 6th Circ. Affirms

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT) -- A split Sixth Circuit panel on Thursday affirmed that U.S. Specialty Insurance Co. has no duty to defend or indemnify a Kentucky nightclub in multiple lawsuits over a 2015 shooting at the venue that injured eight people, agreeing with a lower court that a policy exclusion for assault and battery claims precludes coverage. In a 2-1 ruling, the panel upheld U.S. District Judge Thomas B. Russell’s April 2018 ruling absolving U.S. Specialty of any obligation to cover the costs of Louisville, Kentucky-based Cole’s Place Inc. in the underlying actions brought by injured patrons who alleged the nightclub failed to take adequate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS