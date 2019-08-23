Allergan Beats Patient Suits Over Implant Warranty Program

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 3:02 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has tossed a pair of suits claiming Allergan Sales LLC knew two plastic surgeons were performing unnecessary procedures to remove and replace patients’ breast implants so the doctors could rake in money on warranty claims. U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard on Thursday dismissed two suits — one from patient Ashley J. Hicks and another from patient Elizabeth Angell and Elizabeth’s husband Brett — claiming Allergan knew plastic surgeons Loren and Mark Clayman were abusing the company’s saline implant warranty program. The judge said the patients had to put forth facts to show there was “a...

