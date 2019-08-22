Deals Rumor Mill: KKR, SocGen, Thyssenkrupp

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 5:57 PM EDT) -- Private equity giant KKR is mulling selling off Epicor Software, Reuters reported Thursday. According to the report, the Texas-based software company could be worth around $5 billion in a deal. Citing anonymous sources, Reuters reported that KKR has tapped an investment bank related to an auction for the business. French investment bank Societe Generale could sell off its Lyxor unit, according to a Thursday report from Bloomberg. Citing anonymous sources, Bloomberg reported that SocGen is eyeing options for the asset manager that could include a merger or a sale. The report states that a sale process for the unit could begin...

