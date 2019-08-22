Pa. Brewery Settles Claim It Misused Liquor License, Zoning

Law360, Pittsburgh (August 22, 2019, 8:29 PM EDT) -- A popular Pittsburgh-area brewery reached a tentative settlement in state court Thursday that will end two neighbors’ claims that the establishment had become a noisy nuisance in violation of its state liquor license and local occupancy permit, after the judge said he was skeptical of the landlord’s bid to be dropped from the case. Hitchhiker Brewing Co. said it settled its dispute with married couple Adelle Nalevanko and Jason Sheraw through an agreement to buy their house, which was adjacent to the back deck of the tea shop-turned-taproom, for an undisclosed price. The neighbors had sued Hitchhiker, along with its landlord,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS