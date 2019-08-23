3M Hid PFAS Risks, Causing Stock To Drop, Investor Claims

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 9:42 PM EDT) -- A 3M Co. stockholder hit the manufacturing conglomerate and its top brass with a proposed securities suit Thursday in New Jersey federal court, accusing 3M of hiding the dangers of its popular long-lasting chemicals for decades and causing its stock to drop over 13%. In a 29-page complaint, 3M shareholder Bruce Rousseau claims 3M has intentionally concealed the health risks and legal liabilities associated with its "most lucrative" man-made chemicals, known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFOAs and PFAS. "As a result of defendants' wrongful acts and omissions, and the precipitous decline in the market value of the company's securities, plaintiff...

