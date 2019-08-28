The Future Of Int'l Mediation After The Singapore Convention

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 3:14 PM EDT) -- The United States joined 45 other countries on Aug. 7 as the initial signatories of the U.N. Convention on International Settlement Agreements Resulting from Mediation, known as the Singapore Convention. Other notable vanguard signatories included China, India, South Korea and, of course, Singapore. The aim of this convention is to make mediated international settlement agreements as easily enforceable as international arbitration awards now are under the New York Convention. But is it likely to succeed? We think it could ... to a degree. The Singapore Convention applies to mediated settlement agreements, reached outside of judicial or arbitral proceedings, that are “concluded...

