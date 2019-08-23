Tech Service Co. Accused Of Withholding Benefit Plan Funds

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 6:59 PM EDT) -- Two former employees of Technology Management Co. Inc. have sued the company and trustees managing its retirement plan in Virginia federal court, claiming that they violated federal benefits law by refusing to distribute funds from their employee stock ownership plans. Former program managers William Smeltzer and Ronald Loiselle, who both left the program management and technical service provider in May and June 2016, respectively, asserted in a suit on Thursday that they were entitled to a single sum payment of benefits when their former employer eliminated a form of distribution previously available to retirees from the plan. The former employees claim...

