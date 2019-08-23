Judge Won’t Nix Shopping Center’s $16M Insurance Claim

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 5:27 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has denied two summary judgment motions from a shopping center and its insurer in a dispute over coverage for a $16 million damages claim from a 2014 storm, saying there are factual disputes over evidence and concerns about the validity of the parties' expert testimonies. U.S. District Judge Sam A. Lindsay said in a memorandum and order Thursday that a separate hearing is needed to determine whether the experts provided by State Automobile Insurance Co. and Freehold Management Inc. are qualified and their opinions relevant and reliable. Freehold — along with Retail Plazas Inc. and RPI Denton...

