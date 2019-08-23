7th Circ. Says It's Too Late For Ind. Cost Recovery Suit

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit affirmed a lower court and said too much time had passed for Refined Metals Corp. to sue to recoup cleanup costs from the prior owner of a lead smelter site in Indiana under the Superfund act. U.S. Circuit Judge Diane P. Wood, writing for a unanimous panel on Thursday, said the 19 years that elapsed between Refined’s settlement, which was reached with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and state regulators, and its suit against NL Industries Inc. was too long. The decision hung in part on which provision of the Comprehensive Environmental Response Compensation and Liability Act was available...

