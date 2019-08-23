Disaster Clean-Up Co. Accused Of $1.6M In Illegal Liens

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 5:25 PM EDT) -- A subcontractor working on disaster recovery in the U.S. Virgin Islands illegally filed $1.6 million in liens against local homeowners over a payment dispute with another contractor, a Louisiana federal court heard. T.J. Sutton Enterprises LLC is threatening to foreclose construction liens on houses wrecked by hurricanes Maria and Irma because the company says it hasn't been paid for its work, Citadel Recovery Services LLC told the court Thursday. Citadel, a subprime contractor on the Emergency Home Repair Virgin Islands program, said it hired Sutton to help with labor and supplies, and that Sutton is now using illegal liens to try...

