Construction Co. Owner Cops To $1.7M Fraud Scheme

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 10:57 AM EDT) -- The owner of three Maryland construction companies pled guilty to a scheme to defraud a client out of at least $1.7 million, according to documents filed in Maryland federal court. Ivan Victor Thrane pled guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with an alleged multiyear scheme to overbill a company for work his businesses either didn’t perform at all or only partially performed, according to the plea agreement. Thrane worked with a project manager of “Victim Company 1” to submit false payment requests, then funneled a portion of those inflated payments back to the project manager by writing...

