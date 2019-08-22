Immigration Judge Union Condemns 'Anti-Semitic' Newsletter

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 10:58 PM EDT) -- The union representing U.S. immigration judges called on the U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday to "take immediate and corrective action" in response to a newsletter the judges received that contained a link to a blog post the union described as anti-Semitic. The National Association of Immigration Judges sent a letter to James McHenry, the director of the DOJ's Executive Office for Immigration Review, condemning a news briefing sent to immigration judges Monday that summarized an article discussing the Trump administration's recent move to decertify the immigration judges' union. The summary contained a link to a blog post published by VDare,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS