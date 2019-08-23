UniCredit Escapes Analyst’s Harassment Firing Challenge

Law360, London (August 23, 2019, 5:55 PM BST) -- A tribunal Friday upheld UniCredit's decision to fire a senior analyst for allegedly stalking a female co-worker, saying the bank was justified since he deliberately disregarded instructions from human resources — as well as the police — to avoid contact with the woman. The dismissal “was a reasonable response” by the bank to former senior credit analyst Paul Gex's conduct, including allegedly staring at and stalking a female colleague, London Employment Tribunal Judge Harjit Grewal ruled following a hearing Thursday. Gex, who had worked for UniCredit Bank AG in London since 2006, claimed the bank unfairly dismissed him in November as...

