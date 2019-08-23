Frontline, Trafigura Strike $675M Oil Tanker Deal

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 9:28 AM EDT) -- Oil tanker shipping company Frontline said Friday that it has agreed to buy 10 Suezmax oil tankers from Trafigura Maritime Logistics in a cash and stock deal worth up to $675.3 million that was led by Seward & Kissel and Advokatfirmaet BAHR. Frontline Ltd. said it will pay out roughly 16 million shares at $8 per share as well as a cash payment ranging from $538 million to $547 million. Frontline said the deal with the Trafigura Pte Ltd. subsidiary also provides an option to buy an additional four tankers, all of which were built in 2019. “In addition to Trafigura...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS