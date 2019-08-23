PROMESA Board Is Unconstitutional, Aurelius Tells Justices

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Aurelius Capital Management LP wants the U.S. Supreme Court to tear out Puerto Rico's federally appointed oversight board root and branch, saying the Constitution demands nothing less and scoffing at the government's claims that doing so would unleash chaos at a critical point in the island's colossal $125 billion restructuring. In an opening brief filed Thursday, Aurelius reiterated for the high court the argument it's been making practically since Puerto Rico's historic bankruptcy-like proceedings began in 2017: Because the oversight board's seven federally appointed members exercise "substantial federal powers," they're clearly "federal officers" and therefore should have been nominated by the...

