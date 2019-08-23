China Tees Up New Tariffs On $75B Worth Of US Goods

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 10:23 AM EDT) -- The tit-for-tat escalation between the U.S. and China continued Friday as Beijing vowed to impose tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods and reinstate a 25% levy on U.S. cars in retaliation for the Trump administration’s duties scheduled to take effect Sept. 1. China’s State Council said the new tariffs on U.S. agricultural products, apparel, chemicals, textiles other goods will range between 5% and 10% and will take hold in two batches on Sept. 1 and Dec. 15, mirroring the Trump administration’s decision to stagger its latest tariff against nearly $300 billion worth of Chinese goods. Beijing also said it...

