Australia Hits Norwegian Shipping Co. With Cartel Charges

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 3:31 PM EDT) -- Australia’s competition regulator hit a Norwegian shipping company with cartel charges Friday for its alleged role in fixing the prices of international vehicles that were sent to Australia. The charges against Wallenius Wilhelmsen Ocean AS were announced by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, which declined to explain them in more detail other than to say that the alleged price-fixing took place between 2011 and 2012. Friday’s charges were the latest ones announced by the ACCC as part of its ongoing probe into an international scheme to fix the prices of cars shipped to Australia. “This is the third prosecution involving...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS