Dems Urge Tighter Gov't Scrutiny Of Banks' Cloud Providers

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 9:57 PM EDT) -- Two House Democrats have urged a top financial industry oversight panel to more tightly regulate banks' cloud service providers, citing the massive Capital One breach as evidence of the risks of relying on third parties to store data. In a Thursday night letter, Reps. Katie Porter, D-Calif., and Nydia Velázquez, D-N.Y., called on the Financial Stability Oversight Council, or FSOC, to designate cloud service giants like Amazon Inc.'s Amazon Web Services as "systemically important financial market utilities." Such a designation would open up cloud service providers to the stricter reporting and security requirements reserved for entities deemed critically important to the stability of financial markets....

