Unilever Cuts Deal With Rose Acre Farms In Egg MDL

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Unilever, a personal care company that also sells food, has announced that it reached a deal Thursday with Rose Acre Farms in multidistrict litigation alleging that egg producers conspired to fix prices. Conopco Inc., which does business as Unilever, said in a two-page dismissal order that as part of the settlement, its antitrust claims against Rose Acre Farms Inc. were dismissed with prejudice. Donald Barnes of Porter Wright Morris & Arthur LLP, who represents Rose Acre, told Law360 Friday that details of the settlement were “confidential.” The case began in 2008, when egg product purchasers accused major egg producers of using...

