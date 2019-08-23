Del. Justices Asked To Revisit Records Confidentiality Ruling

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 5:53 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Supreme Court was asked late Thursday to revisit its decision earlier this month that left undisturbed a Chancery Court ruling allowing a company to keep its records confidential despite the justices' finding that lawsuits seeking investor access to records are not subject to presumed confidentiality orders. In a motion for reargument, Boast Apparel Inc. investor Alex Tiger said a three-justice panel erred in its decision earlier this month to uphold a lower court ruling that the tennis apparel brand keep certain records confidential indefinitely, noting that the justices did take issue with aspects of the Delaware Chancery Court's ruling....

