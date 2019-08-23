CVS Says Sentry's Heel-Dragging On Doc Production 'Tactical'

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 8:01 PM EDT) -- Health data and analytics provider Sentry Data Systems is failing to make good on promises regarding document production in an antitrust suit accusing former partner CVS Pharmacy of trying to strongarm it out of the market with an acquisition of rival Wellpartner, CVS told a Florida federal court Thursday. This is the second time the pharmacy giant has had to ask the court to move back the trial and several deadlines due to Sentry dragging its feet, the first being back at the tail end of July, CVS said in its filing, telling the court “what was true then remains true...

