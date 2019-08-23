Perkins, Marie Callender's Snag 3 Ch. 11 Asset Offers

Law360, Wilmington (August 23, 2019, 3:58 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt restaurant chains Perkins and Marie Callender’s told a Delaware judge Friday they had secured stalking horse offers for all of their assets worth about $50 million and received approval for procedures that will culminate with a Sept. 17 sale hearing. During a hearing in Wilmington, debtor attorney Daniel J. DeFranceschi of Richards Layton & Finger PA said the sale timeline can move expeditiously because the debtor and its advisers performed a robust marketing process before filing for Chapter 11 protection earlier this month. Perkins and Marie Callender’s are also burning through their cash at a rate of about $500,000 per...

