Fed Chair: 'No Recent Precedents' For Trump's Trade War

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Friday that uncertainty surrounding President Donald Trump's trade policies is playing a role in the global economy slowdown, but that as the head of U.S. monetary policy, he can only do so much to counter their effects. Powell said that the Fed is carefully watching developments and assessing what they mean for the U.S. economy and monetary policy. He also said that the three weeks since the Fed's last meeting in July have been "eventful," pointing to Trump's announcement earlier this month of a 10% tariff on another $300 billion worth of Chinese goods starting...

