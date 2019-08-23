SEC Urges Court To Keep Crypto Wizard's Funds Frozen

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 6:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday fought to uphold its asset freeze against cryptocurrency company Veritaseum Inc.’s owner, whom it accuses of scamming investors out of $15 million, telling a New York federal judge the freeze was necessary to prevent the suspected transfer of funds abroad. The regulator rejected an argument made by owner and self-styled cryptocurrency guru Reginald Middleton on Aug. 20 that the asset freeze was causing “unjust damage” to the company and its token holders, and that it could prevent Veritaseum from paying its employees if allowed to continue. “To be sure, courts look to equitable...

