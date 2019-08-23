Stamps.com Brass Hit With Del. Suit Claiming USPS Abuses

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 5:10 PM EDT) -- Stamps.com investors are seeking damages on the company's behalf for hundreds of millions in losses borne of alleged schemes to abuse U.S. Postal Service stamp reseller rules, according to a derivative suit unsealed late Thursday targeting the company's officers and directors. In the 146-page suit, City of Cambridge Retirement System accused a dozen Stamps.com directors and officers of breaching their duty to the company, with three directors and six officers accused of insider stock sales, three directors accused of unjust enrichment and six directors accused of corporate waste, in an alleged scheme dating to 2011. The complaint accused the company’s top...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS