CFPB Changes Not Impacting Work With Pa., AG Deputy Says

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 8:47 PM EDT) -- Despite predictions about a lack of aggressive enforcement by the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and potentially chilly relations with state regulators under the Trump administration, a senior deputy to Pennsylvania's attorney general said Wednesday that his office maintained a close collaborative relationship with its federal counterpart. Nicholas Smyth, the head of the new consumer financial protection unit created by Attorney General Josh Shapiro two years ago, told participants in a Ballard Spahr LLP webinar that the CFPB had certainly undergone changes since the departure of the agency's first director, Richard Cordray, but that it remained a valuable partner in pursuing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS