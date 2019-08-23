Corporate Purpose Debate Hinges On Enhanced Board Role

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 6:05 PM EDT) -- The Business Roundtable's Aug. 19 "Statement on the Purpose of a Corporation" is significant, mostly because it opens the door for more discussion of the idea of corporate purpose. While there are many ways that conversation could go, there are good reasons to believe the discussion will lead to a shift in corporate governance toward more authority and responsibility for corporate boards. Specifically, boards will be expected to lead on corporate social responsibility issues. In its statement, the Business Roundtable, an association of U.S. CEOs, described a model in which corporations should consider the interests of a wider group of stakeholders...

