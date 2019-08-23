Putin Calls For 'Reciprocal Response' To US Missile Test

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 5:07 PM EDT) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday promised a “reciprocal response” to recent U.S. missile testing, claiming that the test breached a Cold War-era arms control treaty that the U.S. left earlier this month. In a statement from the Kremlin, Putin said he instructed his foreign and defense ministries to analyze the threat level posed by the U.S.'s actions and to "take exhaustive measures for a reciprocal response." The Pentagon announced on Monday that it had conducted ground-launched cruise missile testing in California, claiming it successfully struck a target 500 kilometers, or about 310 miles, away. The Kremlin claimed that this testing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS