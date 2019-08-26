Bryan Cave Gets $1.25M Award Against Gabon OK'd

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 8:18 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has ordered the Gabonese Republic to pay a $1.25 million arbitral award to Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP after the West African nation stopped paying its legal bills in connection with lobbying efforts undertaken by the firm on its behalf. U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly concluded she had no reason not to confirm the arbitral award, which had been issued to the firm by the D.C. Attorney Client Arbitration Board this past April after the country failed to pay the majority of its $1.38 million tab. "Here, the court, on its own review finds no grounds to...

