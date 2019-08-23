6th Circ. Snuffs Ex-GM Truckers' Contract Row With UAW

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 6:25 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Friday rejected a long-running suit from drivers for General Motors' former trucking division claiming their labor union and the company cut them a raw deal during GM's restructuring a decade ago that foisted low salaries and early retirement onto the drivers. A three-judge panel of the federal appeals court affirmed a Michigan district court's August 2018 decision granting summary judgment to the United Auto Workers after finding that the truck drivers didn't have enough evidence backing their breach of duty of fair representation claims. The drivers had alleged that UAW officials duped them into taking buyouts, early...

