How Surveys Can Affirm Materiality In Consumer Cases

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 12:22 PM EDT) -- In litigation involving consumers, often some form of the following question figures prominently in the dispute: What do consumers think about [the at-issue claim]? While determining customers’ perceptions may be relevant when assessing liability, establishing materiality — demonstrating whether what customers think actually made a difference in their purchase decisions — can be crucial to determining impact, injury and commonality. Beyond assessing how consumers perceive a certain claim, brand or statement, many consumer-related cases may need to go a step further and answer the question: Does consumer perception actually change consumer behavior? Properly designed consumer surveys can be a powerful tool to answer...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS