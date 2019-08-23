6th Circ. Says Judge Overstepped In U. Mich. Sex Assault Row

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 6:12 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge abused his power by both ordering the president of the University of Michigan to appear at a settlement conference involving sexual assault allegations against a student and by making the session public two days before the scheduled date of the conference, the Sixth Circuit has held. U.S. District Judge Arthur J. Tarnow went too far when he ordered Mark Schlissel, the school’s president, to appear at the conference after university officials told the judge that someone else with full settlement authority and a better understanding of the issue could attend, according to Friday’s published opinion by the...

