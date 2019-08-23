Law360's Pro Say: Can A Robot Get A Patent?

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 6:16 PM EDT) -- For the first time ever, patent applications have been filed for an invention that is said to have been created entirely by artificial intelligence — a situation that will force patent offices to grapple with thorny questions straight out of science fiction. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and break down what you need to know about key legal developments. This Week: Ep. 117: Can A Robot Get a Patent? Your browser does not support the audio element. Earlier this month, a team at the U.K.'s University of...

