Trump Urges US Cos. To Leave China, Hikes Tariffs

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 2:26 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump responded to Chinese retaliatory tariffs on Friday with a vague edict for U.S. companies to cease business in China while also increasing current and looming duties on Chinese goods by 5 percentage points. President Donald Trump on Friday tweeted that "American companies are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China." (AP) Trump said that the 25% tariff currently covering $250 billion worth of goods will be raised to 30% effective Oct. 1 and that the tariffs set to take effect in two stages on Sept. 1 and Dec. 15 — initially set at 10% — will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS